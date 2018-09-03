The Rise of a Kleptocracy in America

A Tower in Toronto and the Story of Kleptocracy
Trump highlights how the lines between the illegitimate and the legitimate economy have blurred in the past decade.
Jacob Weisberg talks to Tom Burgis of the Financial Times about his story “Tower of Secrets: the Russian Money Behind a Donald Trump Skyscraper.” The two discuss a deal in Toronto, why people with illegitimate money look to Western real estate to “clean” that money, and what more this says about the rise of kleptocracy around the world.
Note: Alex Shnaider has responded to Burgis’ story and can be read here in full: “An Article Littered With ‘Ifs’ and ‘Possibilities’ ”
