What to Make of the Kavanaugh Hearings

Sept. 7 2018 10:25 AM

The Brett Kavanaugh Hearings in the Shadow of a Chaotic White House

At the Senate it’s business as usual as the White House grows more and more dysfunctional.

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick to discuss the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, Sen. Kamala Harris’ interrogation of the Supreme Court nominee, and the protests surrounding the whole event. Plus, the two also discuss the New York Times op-ed released by an anonymous senior Trump administration official.

John Di Domenico also returns with more tweets.

