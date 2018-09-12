Exposing the Whole Charade of a Trump Rally

The New Trump Rallies
It’s becoming increasingly difficult to dress up abject failure.
Virginia Heffernan is joined by Jared Yates Sexton, a professor at Georgia Southern University and a close observer of President Trump’s rallies. They discuss Plaid Shirt Guy and what the rallies mean as Trump’s base unravels.
John Di Domenico also returns with more tweets.
