Christine Blasey Ford’s Story Halts a Nomination

Ford’s Credibility and Kavanaugh’s Lies
Will Christine Blasey Ford publicly testify? Should we expect that of her?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Michelle Goldberg, columnist at the New York Times, about the latest surrounding Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation, and the #MeToo movement as a whole.
Plus, getting exactly what you need from a Kavanaugh character witness.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.