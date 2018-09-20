 The Supreme Court meets #MeToo.

Christine Blasey Ford’s Story Halts a Nomination

Christine Blasey Ford’s Story Halts a Nomination

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Sept. 20 2018 1:51 PM

Ford’s Credibility and Kavanaugh’s Lies

Will Christine Blasey Ford publicly testify? Should we expect that of her?

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Michelle Goldberg, columnist at the New York Times, about the latest surrounding Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation, and the #MeToo movement as a whole.

Plus, getting exactly what you need from a Kavanaugh character witness.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.