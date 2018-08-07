What Qualifies as an Act of Cyberwar?

Cyberwar and Security in the Trump Era
What would it look like for America to go on the offensive if it suffers yet another major cyberattack?
Jacob Weisberg talks to Clint Watts, the author of Messing With the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians, and Fake News, about the question of cyberwar. What is it? What counts? Does the United States have a clear strategy around it? And what's some basic internet hygiene we all can practice for safe surfing?
Plus, John Di Domenico returns with the weekend's tweets.
