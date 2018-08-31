 Trump’s campaign finance legal woes.

Trump’s 2020 Campaign May Not Be for Re-election, but for Impunity

Trump’s 2020 Campaign May Not Be for Re-election, but for Impunity

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Aug. 31 2018 10:21 AM

A Campaign Finance Crash Course

What laws did Cohen break and how do they implicate the president?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg is joined by Trevor Potter, former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Election Commission, to talk about how Trump may have violated campaign finance laws. Also, why has the FEC been so ineffective enforcing the laws and why is Trump’s case different from that of John Edwards?

Plus, the up-and-down day of the White House flag as imagined by Steve Waltien and Asher Perlman.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.