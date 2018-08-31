Trump’s 2020 Campaign May Not Be for Re-election, but for Impunity

A Campaign Finance Crash Course
What laws did Cohen break and how do they implicate the president?
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Trevor Potter, former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Election Commission, to talk about how Trump may have violated campaign finance laws. Also, why has the FEC been so ineffective enforcing the laws and why is Trump’s case different from that of John Edwards?
Plus, the up-and-down day of the White House flag as imagined by Steve Waltien and Asher Perlman.
