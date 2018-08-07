Is Facebook Doing Any Better to Protect Us?

Is the Facebook Problem Unfixable?
After the Internet Research Agency indictment, how has the company reckoned with the abuse of its system?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Siva Vaidhyanathan, the author of Antisocial Media: How Facebook Disconnects Us and Undermines Democracy, about the post-IRA indictment struggles at Facebook and whether it can be saved.
Plus, Steve Waltien and Kate James join with a new Facebook ad and a doctor with a particular set of skills.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.