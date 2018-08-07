 The post-IRA indictment reality at Facebook.

Is Facebook Doing Any Better to Protect Us?

Is Facebook Doing Any Better to Protect Us?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Aug. 7 2018 12:36 PM

Is the Facebook Problem Unfixable?

After the Internet Research Agency indictment, how has the company reckoned with the abuse of its system?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Siva Vaidhyanathan, the author of Antisocial Media: How Facebook Disconnects Us and Undermines Democracy, about the post-IRA indictment struggles at Facebook and whether it can be saved.

Plus, Steve Waltien and Kate James join with a new Facebook ad and a doctor with a particular set of skills.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.