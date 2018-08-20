The Good and the Bad of John Brennan

The Outspoken John Brennan and What He Left Behind
The ex–CIA director goes further than most intelligence officials in his criticisms of the president, but is it too much?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Mattathias Schwartz about Trump revoking John Brennan’s security clearance. Also, what are we to make of Brennan’s outspokenness? What about his legacy? And what did he leave in Trump’s hands?
Plus, the White House tries to clearly definite NDAs.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.