Why Omarosa’s White House Chaos Matters

Omarosa and Reality Show Politics
What else could Omarosa be holding and how might it change the game?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Lola Ogunnaike, host of “Entertainment Weekly The Show” about Omarosa Manigault Newman finally making her way through the Donald Trump love-hate cycle. How has she handled the press and how has the press handled her? Plus, what would an N-word tape do—if anything—about Trump’s already blatant racism?
Oh and reality TV. A lot of it.
Plus, John Di Domenico is back with more tweets!
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.