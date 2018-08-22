 Michael Cohen implicates the president in a federal crime.

Can Michael Cohen Bring Down the President?

Aug. 22 2018 1:24 PM

The Cohen Plea and Manafort Verdict

If Michael Cohen does have more information on the president, he’s now freer to talk about it.

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

Virginia Heffernan talks to Mimi Rocah, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, about Cohen’s guilty plea and the verdict in the Manafort trial.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.