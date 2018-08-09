James Clapper on the Cyberthreats Facing America Today

Learning From James Clapper’s Life in Intelligence
He spent decades in intelligence and never saw anything as disturbing as the Russian election intervention in 2016.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Virginia Heffernan talks to James R. Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, about his book Facts and Fear: Hard Truths From a Life in Intelligence. What did he think of the North Korea and Putin summits? How can our institutions protect themselves from cyberthreats? And what else are we to make of Robert Mueller’s GRU indictments?
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.