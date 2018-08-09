 James Clapper on the North Korea and Helsinki summits.

James Clapper on the Cyberthreats Facing America Today

Aug. 9 2018 12:01 PM

Learning From James Clapper’s Life in Intelligence

He spent decades in intelligence and never saw anything as disturbing as the Russian election intervention in 2016.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to James R. Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, about his book Facts and Fear: Hard Truths From a Life in Intelligence. What did he think of the North Korea and Putin summits? How can our institutions protect themselves from cyberthreats? And what else are we to make of Robert Mueller’s GRU indictments?

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.