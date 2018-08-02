How Trump’s Foreign Policy Hurts India

Why Trump and India Aren’t Working Out
Despite an optimistic start, the relationship has taken a turn for the worse between Trump and India.
Jacob Weisberg talks to James Crabtree, the author of The Billionaire Raj, about the Trump administration’s relations with India and why it's not working out.
Plus, John Di Domenico returns with the tweets.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.