 India’s optimism about Trump is fading.

How Trump’s Foreign Policy Hurts India

Aug. 2 2018 1:26 PM

Why Trump and India Aren’t Working Out

Despite an optimistic start, the relationship has taken a turn for the worse between Trump and India.

Jacob Weisberg talks to James Crabtree, the author of The Billionaire Raj, about the Trump administration’s relations with India and why it's not working out.

