The Radicalization of ICE

ICE and the Unfolding Immigration Tragedy
The Trump administration has an immigration policy. It’s fear.
León Krauze jumps into the host chair to chat with the Atlantic’s Franklin Foer about his cover story on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the fear in immigrant communities, and what to make of the Paul Manafort fiasco.
