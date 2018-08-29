 Elie Honig games out the many Trump pardon scenarios.

A Former Prosecutor Games Out Pardons and Immunity Deals

SDNY, the Trump Organization, and Pardons

What does Allen Weisselberg’s immunity deal mean for the president?

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, to talk about Allen Weisselberg and if his immunity means the investigations are getting deeper into the Trump Organization. Then, the two game out a few different pardon scenarios surroundings the president and Paul Manafort.

Plus, Kate James and Asher Perlman do away with dog whistles.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.