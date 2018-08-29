A Former Prosecutor Games Out Pardons and Immunity Deals

SDNY, the Trump Organization, and Pardons
What does Allen Weisselberg’s immunity deal mean for the president?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Virginia Heffernan is joined by Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, to talk about Allen Weisselberg and if his immunity means the investigations are getting deeper into the Trump Organization. Then, the two game out a few different pardon scenarios surroundings the president and Paul Manafort.
Plus, Kate James and Asher Perlman do away with dog whistles.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.