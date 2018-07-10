The Slow but Sure Unraveling of Roe v. Wade

The Fights Liberals Should and Shouldn’t Pick With Kavanaugh
What does Brett Kavanaugh actually believe about investigating and possibly even indicting a president?
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School and Bloomberg to talk about President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They discuss the implications of his nomination on Roe v. Wade and whether his writing suggests he’d be in favor of indicting the president.
Plus, Trey Gowdy wants this witch hunt to finish the hell up already!
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.