How Will We Remember the Trump–Putin Summit?

July 16 2018 5:41 PM

Trump’s Submission in Helsinki

The questions that get asked in occupied countries are now being asked in Washington.

Jacob Weisberg talks to Anne Applebaum, a columnist at the Washington Post and the author of Red Famine, about the Trump–Putin summit in Helsinki. How will we remember it? Why has President Trump refused to confront Putin for attacking our democracy? And how is Trump’s foreign policy advancing Putin’s worldview?

Plus, John Di Domenico returns with more tweets.

