Wishing for a Return to Politics as Usual Is a Mistake

Lessons From South Africa
What the lead-up to apartheid can tell us about the beginnings of the Trump era.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Andries du Toit, a researcher and writer at the University of the Western Cape in South Africa, about the years before, during, and after apartheid—and if there are any lessons we can take away from it for America today.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.