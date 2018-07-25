The Subtext of the Trump-Cohen Tape

Cohen’s Basement Tapes
Will Michael Cohen’s leaked recording of his conversation with Donald Trump help or hurt his case?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Emily Jane Fox, a senior reporter at Vanity Fair, about the Trump-Cohen tape that was released on Tuesday, its implications, and why if you don’t understand the relationship between those two men, you don’t understand Trump’s relationship with anybody.
Plus, the new “hip” form of journalism over at AMI.
