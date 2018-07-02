The History of “Civility” in American Politics

Civility as a Cudgel
How “civility” has been used in the past to silence those seeking to change the status quo.
Jamelle Bouie talks to Nicole Hemmer, an assistant professor at UVA’s Miller Center, about the topic of civility. How has the word been used to protect the status quo in the past? And is this what happens when a political system is failing a people?
Plus, Steve Waltien, Asher Perlman, and Kate James return to teach us a lesson on civility.
