The Putin Deal Trump Took Too Long to Decline

When the President Takes Putin's Side Over Yours
How the “not-incredible” and “not-sincere” deal Putin proposed to Trump affected an American citizen.
Jacob Weisberg talks to the former American ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, about how he ended up in Putin's sights, Trump not confronting Putin, how the Kremlin abuses Interpol, and more.
Plus, all the president’s all-caps statements.
