Can the ACLU’s Fight Against Trump Hurt the ACLU?

July 12 2018 6:49 PM

The ACLU in the Trump Era

The organization has reinvented itself for this presidency, but is it losing its core values in the process?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Nadine Strossen, former president of the American Civil Liberties Union, about the organization’s mission in the Trump era and any tensions our current moment might be causing.

Plus, John Di Domenico returns with the tweets.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.