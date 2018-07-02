Why Did SCOTUS Buy Trump’s Travel Ban?

The Travel Ban Stands and the Legacy of the Roberts Court
How will we look back on the Supreme Court’s decision on the travel ban?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Emily Bazelon about SCOTUS and its decision on Trump’s travel ban. Plus, what are we to make of the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts?
