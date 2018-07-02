Trump Will Reshape the Supreme Court for Decades to Come

The Supreme Court Without Justice Kennedy
Will the retirement of Justice Kennedy finally motivate the left to vote on the courts?
Jacob Weisberg talks to Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at UC–Irvine, about Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement from the Supreme Court, the weight this will put on Chief Justice John Roberts, and whether or not this will finally motivate the left to vote on the courts.
