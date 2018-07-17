Why Bill Browder Was Singled Out By Vladimir Putin

The Man Putin Singled Out
Vladimir Putin mentioned Bill Browder by name because he gets under his skin like no one else can.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Jacob Weisberg talks to Bill Browder, head of the global Magnitsky Justice campaign (including the campaign that led to the Magnitsky Act), about the moment his name came up during the Trump–Putin summit in Helsinki and why Vladimir Putin wants him more than just about anybody else in the world.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.