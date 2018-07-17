 Putin confirms that the Magnitsky Act is working.

Why Bill Browder Was Singled Out By Vladimir Putin

July 17 2018 8:30 PM

The Man Putin Singled Out

Vladimir Putin mentioned Bill Browder by name because he gets under his skin like no one else can.

Jacob Weisberg talks to Bill Browder, head of the global Magnitsky Justice campaign (including the campaign that led to the Magnitsky Act), about the moment his name came up during the Trump–Putin summit in Helsinki and why Vladimir Putin wants him more than just about anybody else in the world.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.