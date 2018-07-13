 Mueller’s new indictments should scare Roger Stone.

A Tale of Two Summers Between Trump and Putin

July 13 2018

Mueller Indicts 12 Russian Officers; Trump Prepares to Meet Putin Anyway

The special counsel is laying the groundwork for more damning indictments.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Max Bergmann, senior fellow at Center for American Progress and director of the Moscow Project, about the latest round of Mueller indictments and how it might affect the coming meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

