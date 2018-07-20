Rod Rosenstein Is All in on Lady Justice

The Pieces of the Mueller Puzzle
Is the special counsel’s indictment of 12 Russian officers a corner piece in a potentially larger conspiracy?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Garrett Graff, a contributor at Wired and the executive director of the Aspen Institute’s cybersecurity and technology program, about the shape of the Mueller investigation. How has the role of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein evolved over the past year? Plus, what’s the mood amongst intelligence officials at the Aspen Security Forum?
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.