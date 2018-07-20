 Mueller’s investigation took a giant leap forward this week.

Rod Rosenstein Is All in on Lady Justice

Rod Rosenstein Is All in on Lady Justice

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
July 20 2018 10:30 AM

The Pieces of the Mueller Puzzle

Is the special counsel’s indictment of 12 Russian officers a corner piece in a potentially larger conspiracy?

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Garrett Graff, a contributor at Wired and the executive director of the Aspen Institute’s cybersecurity and technology program, about the shape of the Mueller investigation. How has the role of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein evolved over the past year? Plus, what’s the mood amongst intelligence officials at the Aspen Security Forum?

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.