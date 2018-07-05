 Addressing economic anxiety in the midterms.

Addressing the Obama-Voting Trump Supporters

July 5 2018 11:08 AM

Overcoming Class Cluelessness

What can Democrats do to speak to Trump-supporting Obama voters?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Joan C. Williams, founding director of the Center for WorkLife Law at UC­–Hastings, about liberal condescension toward the white working class and what coastal elites get wrong about some Trump supporters.

Plus, John Bolton preps with Vladimir Putin for the Helsinki summit.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.