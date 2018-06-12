Trump Clogs the Plumbing of the International Economy

The Sewage of Trump’s Trade War
Will the president’s tariffs destroy NAFTA?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Slate’s Jordan Weissmann to talk about Trump’s showdown with Trudeau on tariffs and the future of NAFTA.
Plus, two soldiers receive their centuries-old wish.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.