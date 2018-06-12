 Trump threatens with tariffs.

Trump Clogs the Plumbing of the International Economy

Trump Clogs the Plumbing of the International Economy

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
June 12 2018 5:09 PM

The Sewage of Trump’s Trade War

Will the president’s tariffs destroy NAFTA?

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg is joined by Slate’s Jordan Weissmann to talk about Trump’s showdown with Trudeau on tariffs and the future of NAFTA.

Plus, two soldiers receive their centuries-old wish.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.