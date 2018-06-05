Why Rod Rosenstein Should Recuse Himself. Sort Of.

Gearing Up for a Subpoena Showdown
Why would the president’s lawyers all but admit guilt in the obstruction case in their letter to Mueller?
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Jed Shugerman, a professor at Fordham School of Law, to talk about the letter that leaked this past weekend, in which the president’s lawyers all but admitted that he obstructed justice. Plus, what’s the game plan behind the leak, and how might it affect Rod Rosenstein’s oversight of the investigation?
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.