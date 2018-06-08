 The problem with Trump’s pardon parade extends far beyond the pardon.

How the Law Frames the Trump Problem We Have to Solve

June 8 2018 4:18 PM

Our Pardon-Giving President Perverts the Pardon

Who gets pardoned shouldn’t be about who you know and how it will affect your poll numbers.

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick to talk about President Donald Trump’s performative pardons and how he continues to destabilize trust in our institutions.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.