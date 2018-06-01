Michael Avenatti’s First Live Podcast Appearance

Trumpcast Live From Brooklyn
Michael Avenatti joins the panel to discuss his day in court and the future of the Trump presidency.
Jacob Weisberg, Virginia Heffernan, and Jamelle Bouie are joined onstage by Michael Avenatti to talk about his day in court and his strategy in the Stormy Daniels case. Then the hosts discuss Trump’s “Spygate” (or maybe, “Spyghazi”) and the cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s TV show after her racist tweets.
Steve Waltien, Kate James, and Asher Perlman drop in after each segment with some improv comedy.
