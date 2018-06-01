 Michael Avenatti’s live appearance on Trumpcast.

Michael Avenatti’s First Live Podcast Appearance

Michael Avenatti’s First Live Podcast Appearance

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
June 1 2018 12:13 PM

Trumpcast Live From Brooklyn

Michael Avenatti joins the panel to discuss his day in court and the future of the Trump presidency.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg, Virginia Heffernan, and Jamelle Bouie are joined onstage by Michael Avenatti to talk about his day in court and his strategy in the Stormy Daniels case. Then the hosts discuss Trump’s “Spygate” (or maybe, “Spyghazi”) and the cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s TV show after her racist tweets.

Advertisement

Steve Waltien, Kate James, and Asher Perlman drop in after each segment with some improv comedy.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.