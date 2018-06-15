Manafort Escaped Prison Until Now, What Changed?

Manafort Goes to Prison
The Trump campaign chairman started his day with a smile in a courthouse cafeteria and ended it behind bars.
Jayson De Leon jumps into the host seat for the day to chat about Paul Manafort’s arraignment with Tierney Sneed of Talking Points Memo, who was at the courthouse to watch the day’s events unravel.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.