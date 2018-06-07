Ivanka’s Hands Aren’t Clean

The Black Widow, the Giant, and the Tallest Tower in Europe
What does an Olympic weightlifter have to do with the Russia scandal?
Virginia Heffernan talks to BuzzFeed’s Anthony Cormier about his story on Ivanka Trump’s Olympic-weightlifter connection to Vladimir Putin and what that has to do with Trump Tower Moscow. Plus, insight into the relationship between Michael Cohen and the president’s oldest daughter.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.