Stephen Miller Supports It, but Kirstjen Nielsen Owns It

The Reality of Family Separation and “Zero Tolerance”
How the Trump administration’s policy is leaving its stain on America.
Jacob Weisberg talks to KPBS’s Jean Guerrero about a migrant children facility she visited and why presenting yourself for asylum at a port of entry isn’t all the administration talks it up to be. Then, Erik Hanshew, a federal public defender in El Paso, Texas, joins us to discuss the cases he’s seeing along the border and how difficult it is to reunite a parent with their child.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.