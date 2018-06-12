Kim Jong-Un Tricks Trump Into Taking a Picture With Him

Clown Yalta
Trump and Kim Jong-un both got what they wanted at the summit—press coverage and validation.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Alexandra Bell, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, about Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un and what, if anything, substantive came out of it.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.