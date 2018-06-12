 Clown Yalta takes center stage.

Kim Jong-Un Tricks Trump Into Taking a Picture With Him

Kim Jong-Un Tricks Trump Into Taking a Picture With Him

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
June 12 2018 6:11 PM

Clown Yalta

Trump and Kim Jong-un both got what they wanted at the summit—press coverage and validation.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Alexandra Bell, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, about Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un and what, if anything, substantive came out of it.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.