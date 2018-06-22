 Are detention centers concentration camps?

Trump’s Continuation of the “Us vs. Them” Battle

June 22 2018 10:42 AM

Detained Without Trial: a History of Concentration Camps

Why the rhetoric being used about the detention centers along the border should alarm us.

Jamelle Bouie talks to Andrea Pitzer, the author of One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps. The two provide context to a conversation being had today about whether the detention centers on the border merit comparison to concentration camps. Plus, what justifications have been used in the past to keep civilians detained without trial? What can history tell us about this moment?

Also, John Di Domenico returns with a new set of tweets.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.