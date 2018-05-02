 Why were Robert Mueller’s questions leaked?

Why the Mueller Questions Leaked

May 2 2018 12:49 PM

Reading Into the Leak of the Mueller Questions

The list of topics that Mueller is interested in is impressive, but why did it leak in the first place?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Eric Columbus, a former lawyer at the Department of Justice, about the leak of the Mueller questions and the questions themselves. What can we read into them? What do we make of the leak?

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.