Why the Mueller Questions Leaked

Reading Into the Leak of the Mueller Questions
The list of topics that Mueller is interested in is impressive, but why did it leak in the first place?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Eric Columbus, a former lawyer at the Department of Justice, about the leak of the Mueller questions and the questions themselves. What can we read into them? What do we make of the leak?
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.