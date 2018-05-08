The Consequences of Withdrawing From the Iran Nuclear Deal

Trump Withdraws From Iran Deal in Spiteful Fashion
With no sound reasoning or backup plan, Trump just spiked another one of Barack Obama’s accomplishments.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Slate’s War Stories correspondent, Fred Kaplan, about President Trump pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal. Plus, grifting vs. grafting and more Trump tweets.
