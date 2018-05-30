The Complete Fabrications of Donald Trump

An Encyclopedia of Trump’s Dishonesty
Trump clearly lies all the time, but not everything he says is a lie.
Jacob Weisberg talks to Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star about his running tally of Trump’s false claims and the difference between false claims and lies. Also, if the president is spewing crap all the time, what’s the point of tracking it and organizing it into categories?
Plus, the White House continues to have a major problem stopping leakers.
