 Trump is stress-testing the Department of Justice.

Is Trump Breaking Norms or Breaking Laws?

May 23 2018 11:38 AM

Trump’s Challenge to Prosecutorial Independence

The president’s demand to the Department of Justice is wildly inappropriate, but is it illegal?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Rebecca Roiphe of New York Law School about the stress test Trump is putting on prosecutorial independence and how the DOJ is responding to it.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.