The United States of America v. Donald J. Trump

Can You Indict the President?
A constitutional lawyer talks about the scenario that keeps him up night.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School about what it would take to prosecute a sitting president. Plus, is the free-speech decision about Trump’s Twitter wrong? And is Trump taking a page out of Bill Clinton’s book?
