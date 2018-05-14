 Shakespeare offers useful themes for understanding Trump.

A Project Driven by a Shakespearian Omen

A Project Driven by a Shakespearian Omen

May 14 2018 12:30 PM

The Psychic Tyranny of Shakespeare’s Tyrants

How the work of the playwright is useful to understanding our modern politics.

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Isaac Butler, host of Slate’s new podcast Lend Me Your Ears, to talk about his show and what inspired it. Plus, Isaac and Virginia talk to the author of Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics, Stephen Greenblatt, about the psychic tyranny of Shakespeare’s tyrants and what the work of the playwright can tell us about Trump and our era.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Isaac Butler is a writer and theater director, most recently of Real Enemies, which premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. He is the co-author of The World Only Spins Forward, a history of Angels in America, with Dan Kois.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.