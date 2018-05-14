A Project Driven by a Shakespearian Omen

The Psychic Tyranny of Shakespeare’s Tyrants
How the work of the playwright is useful to understanding our modern politics.
Virginia Heffernan is joined by Isaac Butler, host of Slate’s new podcast Lend Me Your Ears, to talk about his show and what inspired it. Plus, Isaac and Virginia talk to the author of Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics, Stephen Greenblatt, about the psychic tyranny of Shakespeare’s tyrants and what the work of the playwright can tell us about Trump and our era.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.