 Michael Avenatti is the best version of Donald Trump.

Trump’s Ever-Shifting Stormy Daniels Story

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
May 4 2018 6:13 PM

Michael Avenatti Is Beating Trump at His Own Game

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer has the Trump syndicate tangling themselves in all sorts of lies.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Trumpcast co-host Jacob Weisberg to chat about porn stars, hush money, sex, and lies as enhanced by Rudy Giuliani this week.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.