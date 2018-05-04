Trump’s Ever-Shifting Stormy Daniels Story

Michael Avenatti Is Beating Trump at His Own Game
Stormy Daniels’ lawyer has the Trump syndicate tangling themselves in all sorts of lies.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan is joined by Trumpcast co-host Jacob Weisberg to chat about porn stars, hush money, sex, and lies as enhanced by Rudy Giuliani this week.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.