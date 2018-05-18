 Jeff Sessions is getting his way on immigration.

When It Comes to Trump Administration Immigration Policy, Cruelty Is the Point

May 18 2018 11:28 AM

Draconian and Cruel Immigration Policies

The Trump administration is succeeding at one thing: being cruel to immigrants.

Jamelle Bouie talks to Vox’s Dara Lind about the latest moves the Trump administration has made on immigration, specifically on the southern border.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.