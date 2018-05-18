When It Comes to Trump Administration Immigration Policy, Cruelty Is the Point

Draconian and Cruel Immigration Policies
The Trump administration is succeeding at one thing: being cruel to immigrants.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Vox’s Dara Lind about the latest moves the Trump administration has made on immigration, specifically on the southern border.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.