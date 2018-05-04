How to Challenge Transnational Networks of Toxic Speech

The Real Answer to Russian Disinformation
Liberal democracies are responsible for fighting back against disinformation. Unfortunately, Trump isn’t helping.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Anne Applebaum and Peter Pomerantsev to talk about the “Arena” project, which analyzes disinformation and polarization and tries to create a counterresponse to all the noise. The three discuss the tactics of Russian disinformation, how to talk about it, and how to create a powerful counternarrative.
Plus, the vetting of Ronny Jackson.
