 Here’s what Gina Haspel’s nomination says about American torture.

Gina Haspel’s Troubling Torture Ties

May 15 2018 12:16 PM

A Torture Victim Speaks to Gina Haspel

Trump’s CIA director nominee has overseen torture programs and now she’s being rewarded for it.

Virginia Heffernan talks to journalist Theo Padnos about his open letter to Trump’s CIA nominee, Gina Haspel, about his time spent in a Syrian torture prison and why, if it comes down to it, she must never obey torture orders from our commander in chief.

