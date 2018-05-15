Gina Haspel’s Troubling Torture Ties

A Torture Victim Speaks to Gina Haspel
Trump’s CIA director nominee has overseen torture programs and now she’s being rewarded for it.
Virginia Heffernan talks to journalist Theo Padnos about his open letter to Trump’s CIA nominee, Gina Haspel, about his time spent in a Syrian torture prison and why, if it comes down to it, she must never obey torture orders from our commander in chief.
