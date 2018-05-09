 Did Michael Cohen’s LLC take bribes?

Michael Cohen Is the Connection Between Trump’s Sex Scandals and the Russia Investigation

May 9 2018 7:11 PM

A Slush Fund for Playmates, an Oligarch, and the President?

Michael Cohen’s Delaware LLC has paid out hush money, but is it taking bribes too?

Jacob Weisberg is joined by Virginia Heffernan and ProPublica’s Jesse Eisinger to discuss the latest Michael Cohen story surrounding his Delaware LLC.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.