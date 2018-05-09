Michael Cohen Is the Connection Between Trump’s Sex Scandals and the Russia Investigation

A Slush Fund for Playmates, an Oligarch, and the President?
Michael Cohen’s Delaware LLC has paid out hush money, but is it taking bribes too?
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Virginia Heffernan and ProPublica’s Jesse Eisinger to discuss the latest Michael Cohen story surrounding his Delaware LLC.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.