 David Fahrenthold on Trump’s disclosures and debts.

Trump Discloses Stormy Payments. What’s Next?

May 17 2018 10:42 AM

A Very Stormy Disclosure

Trump repaid Michael Cohen after all, because of course he did.

Jacob Weisberg is joined by the Washington Post's David Fahrenthold to discuss Donald Trump's repayment to Michael Cohen, what else we learned from the president's financial disclosure, and just what the hell is the Chicago Unit Acquisition LLC?

Join us at our live show in Brooklyn on Wednesday, May 30!

