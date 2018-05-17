Trump Discloses Stormy Payments. What’s Next?

A Very Stormy Disclosure
Trump repaid Michael Cohen after all, because of course he did.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg is joined by the Washington Post's David Fahrenthold to discuss Donald Trump's repayment to Michael Cohen, what else we learned from the president's financial disclosure, and just what the hell is the Chicago Unit Acquisition LLC?
