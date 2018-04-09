The Rabid, Racist Fantasies of the American President

Trump’s Nativist Delusions and Peña Nieto’s Response
The Mexican response to Trump’s nativism and bellicosity is stronger than ever.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan is joined by host of Slate’s El Gabfest, León Krauze, to discuss Trump’s renewed nativist delusions, the responses by the Mexican president and Mexican presidential candidates, and just what Americans can do to counter Trump’s narrative.
