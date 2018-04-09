 The Mexican response to a racist president.

The Rabid, Racist Fantasies of the American President

April 9 2018 10:04 AM

Trump’s Nativist Delusions and Peña Nieto’s Response

The Mexican response to Trump’s nativism and bellicosity is stronger than ever.

Virginia Heffernan is joined by host of Slate’s El Gabfest, León Krauze, to discuss Trump’s renewed nativist delusions, the responses by the Mexican president and Mexican presidential candidates, and just what Americans can do to counter Trump’s narrative.

