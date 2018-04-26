The “Us” vs. “Them” Presidency

Us vs. Them Told in Two Parts
The Muslim ban heads to the Supreme Court. Plus, Macron tries to carry the torch for the globalists.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern about the opening arguments at the Supreme Court today surrounding Trump’s travel ban. She is then joined by Ian Bremmer to chat through his new book, Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.