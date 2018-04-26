 The failures of globalism and the travel ban.

The “Us” vs. “Them” Presidency

April 26 2018 2:08 PM

Us vs. Them Told in Two Parts

The Muslim ban heads to the Supreme Court. Plus, Macron tries to carry the torch for the globalists.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern about the opening arguments at the Supreme Court today surrounding Trump’s travel ban. She is then joined by Ian Bremmer to chat through his new book, Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.